Sebastian Cappelen shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Sebastian Cappelen hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Cappelen finished his round tied for 98th at 2 over; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 9 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 7 under; and Phil Mickelson, Michael Thompson, Brian Stuard, Sergio Garcia, and Tyler Duncan are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
At the 434-yard par-4 first, Cappelen got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Cappelen to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Cappelen's 143 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cappelen to even-par for the round.
On the 158-yard par-3 11th, Cappelen's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Cappelen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cappelen to even for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Cappelen's tee shot went 149 yards to the right rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Cappelen got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cappelen to 2 over for the round.
