Scottie Scheffler putts himself to an even-par first round of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Scottie Scheffler hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Scheffler finished his round tied for 58th at even par; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 7 under; Rory McIlroy, Keith Mitchell, and Michael Thompson are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Brian Stuard, Sergio Garcia, Patrick Cantlay, Shane Lowry, Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson, Tom Hoge, and Russell Henley are tied for 5th at 5 under.
Scottie Scheffler got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scottie Scheffler to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 second, Scheffler's 83 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to even-par for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Scheffler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Scheffler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to even for the round.
At the 444-yard par-4 18th, after his drive went to the fairway bunker Scheffler stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Scheffler to even-par for the round.
