Bogey-free 4-under 66 by Scott Stallings in the first round at the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Scott Stallings hit 10 of 14 fairways and 18 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Stallings finished his round tied for 17th at 4 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 10 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 8 under; and Viktor Hovland and Rory McIlroy are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
On the par-4 third, Scott Stallings's 148 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scott Stallings to 1 under for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Stallings reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.
At the 443-yard par-4 seventh, after his drive went to the fairway bunker Stallings stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Stallings to 3 under for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Stallings reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 4 under for the round.
