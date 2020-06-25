In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Scott Harrington hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Harrington finished his round tied for 55th at 2 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 10 under; Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Sung Kang, Viktor Hovland, Louis Oosthuizen, Seung-Yul Noh, Sergio Garcia, Tyler Duncan, Phil Mickelson, and Michael Thompson are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a 266 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Harrington chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harrington to even-par for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 16th, Harrington hit a tee shot 154 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harrington to 1 under for the round.

Harrington got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harrington to even for the round.

On the par-4 third, Harrington's 80 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Harrington to 1 over for the round.

After a 332 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Harrington chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harrington to even-par for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Harrington reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harrington to 1 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Harrington hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Harrington to 2 under for the round.