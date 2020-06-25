In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Scott Brown hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Brown finished his day tied for 79th at 1 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 10 under; Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Louis Oosthuizen, Seung-Yul Noh, Sergio Garcia, Tyler Duncan, Phil Mickelson, and Michael Thompson are tied for 5th at 6 under.

At the 434-yard par-4 first, Brown got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Brown to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Brown chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Brown to even-par for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 421-yard par-4 14th, Brown chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Brown to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the water, Brown hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 296-yard par-4 15th. This moved Brown to 2 over for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 16th, Brown hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brown to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Brown's 173 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brown to even for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Brown had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Brown to 1 under for the round.