In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Sam Ryder hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Ryder finished his round tied for 13th at 4 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 10 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 7 under; and Sergio Garcia, Tyler Duncan, Phil Mickelson, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a 284 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Ryder chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ryder to 1 over for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Ryder chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Ryder's 151 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.

Ryder hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 18th. This moved Ryder to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Ryder had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Ryder to 3 under for the round.

Ryder missed the green on his first shot on the 223-yard par-3 14th but had a chip in from 11 yards for birdie. This moved Ryder to 4 under for the round.

Ryder's tee shot went 274 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 443-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Ryder to 3 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Ryder hit a tee shot 187 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 4 under for the round.