Sam Burns shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Sam Burns hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Burns finished his day tied for 58th at 2 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 10 under; Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Louis Oosthuizen, Seung-Yul Noh, Sergio Garcia, Tyler Duncan, Phil Mickelson, and Michael Thompson are tied for 5th at 6 under.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Burns reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Burns had a 71 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.
At the 171-yard par-3 16th, Burns hit a tee shot 158 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Burns's 165 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 406-yard par-4 ninth, Burns took a drop on his third. He finished by putting his fifth shot onto the green and one putted for double bogey. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.
