Sahith Theegala hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Theegala finished his day tied for 79th at 1 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 10 under; Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Louis Oosthuizen, Seung-Yul Noh, Sergio Garcia, Tyler Duncan, Phil Mickelson, and Michael Thompson are tied for 5th at 6 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Sahith Theegala hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Sahith Theegala to 1 over for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Theegala had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Theegala to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Theegala had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Theegala's tee shot went 194 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 12th, Theegala had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Theegala to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Theegala hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 13th. This moved Theegala to even for the round.

At the 420-yard par-4 17th, after his drive went to the fairway bunker Theegala stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.