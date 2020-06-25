-
Ryan Palmer shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Ryan Palmer hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Palmer finished his round tied for 23rd at 3 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 7 under; Rory McIlroy, Keith Mitchell, and Michael Thompson are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Tyler Duncan, Brian Stuard, Sergio Garcia, Patrick Cantlay, Shane Lowry, Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson, Tom Hoge, and Russell Henley are tied for 5th at 5 under.
After a 332 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 12th, Palmer chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Palmer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Palmer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Palmer to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Palmer had a 188 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Palmer to 4 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Palmer hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 443-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Palmer to 3 under for the round.
