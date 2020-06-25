-
Ryan Moore posts bogey-free 3-under 67 l in the first round of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Ryan Moore makes birdie on No. 18 in Round 1 at Travelers
In the opening round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Ryan Moore makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
Ryan Moore hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Moore finished his day tied for 33rd at 3 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 10 under; Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Louis Oosthuizen, Seung-Yul Noh, Sergio Garcia, Tyler Duncan, Phil Mickelson, and Michael Thompson are tied for 5th at 6 under.
After a 263 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Ryan Moore chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ryan Moore to 1 under for the round.
On the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Moore reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Moore had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Moore to 3 under for the round.
