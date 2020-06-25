-
Ryan Armour shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Ryan Armour hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Armour finished his round tied for 22nd at 3 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 8 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 7 under; and Sergio Garcia, Tyler Duncan, Phil Mickelson, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
On the par-4 first, Armour's 146 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Armour chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Armour to 2 under for the round.
Armour got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to 2 under for the round.
