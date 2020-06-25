-
Russell Knox shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Russell Knox hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Knox finished his round tied for 149th at 4 over; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 10 under; Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Louis Oosthuizen, Seung-Yul Noh, Sergio Garcia, Tyler Duncan, Phil Mickelson, and Michael Thompson are tied for 5th at 6 under.
Knox got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 1 over for the round.
Knox hit his tee at the green on the 158-yard par-3 11th, setting himself up for a long 30-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Knox to even-par for the round.
At the 431-yard par-4 third, Knox got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Knox to 4 over for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Knox's 200 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 3 over for the round.
After a 224 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Knox chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Knox to 4 over for the round.
