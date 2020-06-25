In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Russell Henley hit 7 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Henley finished his round tied for 5th at 5 under with Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 7 under; and Rory McIlroy, Keith Mitchell, and Michael Thompson are tied for 2nd at 6 under.

On the par-4 12th, Henley's 112 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Henley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th Henley hit his tee shot 300 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Henley to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Henley hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 420-yard par-4 17th. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Henley had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Henley to 3 under for the round.

On the par-5 sixth, Henley's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 4 under for the round.

Henley hit his tee at the green on the 202-yard par-3 eighth, setting himself up for a long 31-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Henley to 5 under for the round.