In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Rory McIlroy hit 9 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. McIlroy finished his round tied for 1st at 7 under with Mackenzie Hughes; Tyler Duncan, Phil Mickelson, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Seung-Yul Noh, Brian Stuard, Sergio Garcia, Keith Mitchell, Russell Henley, Bryson DeChambeau, and Tyler McCumber are tied for 6th at 5 under.

On the par-5 13th, McIlroy's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, McIlroy's 105 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 3 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th McIlroy hit his tee shot 302 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved McIlroy to 4 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, McIlroy's tee shot went 149 yards to the right rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, McIlroy had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McIlroy to 4 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, McIlroy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 5 under for the round.

After a 325 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, McIlroy chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 6 under for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 ninth, McIlroy chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 7 under for the round.