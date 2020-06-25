-
Roger Sloan putts well in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Roger Sloan hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Sloan finished his round tied for 32nd at 3 under Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 10 under, Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 8 under, and Rory McIlroy is in 3rd at 7 under.
After a 326 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 12th, Roger Sloan chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Roger Sloan to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 13th, Sloan hit his 77 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Sloan to 3 under for the round.
Sloan hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 18th. This moved Sloan to 4 under for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 406-yard par-4 ninth, Sloan went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Sloan to 3 under for the round.
