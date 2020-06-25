-
Robert Streb shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Robert Streb hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Streb finished his round tied for 55th at 1 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 10 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 7 under; and Seung-Yul Noh, Sergio Garcia, Tyler Duncan, Phil Mickelson, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Streb had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Streb hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 420-yard par-4 17th. This moved Streb to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Streb had a 179 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 ninth, Streb had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streb to 1 under for the round.
