Robby Shelton finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Robby Shelton hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Shelton finished his round tied for 99th at even par; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 10 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 8 under; and Viktor Hovland and Rory McIlroy are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
After a 315 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 first, Shelton chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Shelton to 1 over for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Shelton's tee shot went 213 yards to the fringe and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Shelton reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Shelton to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Shelton's 143 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to even-par for the round.
At the 411-yard par-4 12th, Shelton got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Shelton to 1 over for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Shelton had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Shelton to even for the round.
