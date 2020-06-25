-
Rob Oppenheim shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Rob Oppenheim hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Oppenheim finished his day tied for 58th at 2 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 10 under; Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Louis Oosthuizen, Seung-Yul Noh, Sergio Garcia, Tyler Duncan, Phil Mickelson, and Michael Thompson are tied for 5th at 6 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Oppenheim chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Oppenheim to 1 under for the round.
After a 266 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Oppenheim chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Oppenheim to 2 under for the round.
At the 420-yard par-4 17th, Oppenheim got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Oppenheim to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Oppenheim chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Oppenheim to 2 under for the round.
