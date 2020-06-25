-
Richy Werenski shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Richy Werenski hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Werenski finished his round tied for 32nd at 3 under Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 10 under, Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 8 under, and Rory McIlroy is in 3rd at 7 under.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Werenski reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Werenski had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Werenski to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Werenski's 179 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to 3 under for the round.
Werenski hit his tee at the green on the 223-yard par-3 fifth, setting himself up for a long 31-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Werenski to 4 under for the round.
At the 406-yard par-4 ninth, Werenski got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Werenski to 3 under for the round.
