Rafa Cabrera Bello hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Cabrera Bello finished his round tied for 8th at 5 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 10 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 7 under; and Seung-Yul Noh, Sergio Garcia, Tyler Duncan, Phil Mickelson, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 434-yard par-4 first, Cabrera Bello had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Cabrera Bello to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Cabrera Bello had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to even for the round.

On the par-4 third, Cabrera Bello's 147 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 under for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Cabrera Bello had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cabrera Bello to 2 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Cabrera Bello hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to 3 under for the round.

Cabrera Bello got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cabrera Bello to 2 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Cabrera Bello had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cabrera Bello to 3 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th Cabrera Bello hit his tee shot 276 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to 4 under for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 16th, Cabrera Bello hit a tee shot 158 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to 5 under for the round.