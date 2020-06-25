  • Phil Mickelson delivers a bogey-free 6-under 64 in the first at the Travelers Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Phil Mickelson makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Phil Mickelson birdies No. 9 in Round 1 at Travelers

    In the opening round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Phil Mickelson makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.