Phil Mickelson delivers a bogey-free 6-under 64 in the first at the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Phil Mickelson hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Mickelson finished his round tied for 3rd at 6 under with Tyler Duncan and Michael Thompson; Mackenzie Hughes and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 7 under; and Seung-Yul Noh, Brian Stuard, Sergio Garcia, Keith Mitchell, Russell Henley, Bryson DeChambeau, and Tyler McCumber are tied for 6th at 5 under.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Phil Mickelson reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Phil Mickelson to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Mickelson had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mickelson to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Mickelson's 139 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mickelson to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Mickelson had a 84 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mickelson to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 third, Mickelson's 118 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mickelson to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Mickelson had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mickelson to 6 under for the round.
