-
-
Peter Malnati shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Travelers Championship
-
June 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 25, 2020
Peter Malnati hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Malnati finished his round tied for 146th at 3 over; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 10 under; Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Louis Oosthuizen, Seung-Yul Noh, Sergio Garcia, Tyler Duncan, Phil Mickelson, and Michael Thompson are tied for 5th at 6 under.
On the 434-yard par-4 first, Malnati had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Malnati to 4 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Malnati had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Malnati to 3 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.