  • Paul Casey shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Travelers Championship

  • Prior to the 2020 Travelers Championship, Paul Casey discusses what kept him from returning to golf sooner and why he chose to come back this week.
    Interviews

    Paul Casey on his return to golf at Travelers

    Prior to the 2020 Travelers Championship, Paul Casey discusses what kept him from returning to golf sooner and why he chose to come back this week.