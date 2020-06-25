-
Paul Casey shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Interviews
Paul Casey on his return to golf at Travelers
Prior to the 2020 Travelers Championship, Paul Casey discusses what kept him from returning to golf sooner and why he chose to come back this week.
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Paul Casey hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Casey finished his round tied for 45th at 1 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 8 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 7 under; and Sergio Garcia, Tyler Duncan, Phil Mickelson, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Casey reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Casey to 1 under for the round.
At the 420-yard par-4 17th, Casey got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Casey to even-par for the round.
