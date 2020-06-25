-
Patton Kizzire shoots 4-under 66 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Patton Kizzire birdies No. 16 in Round 1 at Travelers
In the opening round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Patton Kizzire makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
Patton Kizzire hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Kizzire finished his round tied for 17th at 4 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 10 under; Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Louis Oosthuizen, Seung-Yul Noh, Sergio Garcia, Tyler Duncan, Phil Mickelson, and Michael Thompson are tied for 5th at 6 under.
On the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Kizzire reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Kizzire had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Kizzire hit a tee shot 187 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 3 under for the round.
On the 462-yard par-4 10th, Kizzire had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Kizzire's 119 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 3 under for the round.
At the 171-yard par-3 16th, Kizzire hit a tee shot 158 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 4 under for the round.
