In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Patrick Rodgers hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Rodgers finished his round tied for 22nd at 3 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 10 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 7 under; and Sergio Garcia, Tyler Duncan, Phil Mickelson, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a 303 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 second, Patrick Rodgers chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Patrick Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

Rodgers hit his tee at the green on the 223-yard par-3 fifth, setting himself up for a long 35-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Rodgers to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 sixth, Rodgers's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 3 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Rodgers hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 4 under for the round.

Rodgers got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to 3 under for the round.

After a 344 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 12th, Rodgers chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the intermediate rough on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Rodgers took a drop on his second. He finished by getting his fourth shot onto the green and two putting for bogey. This moved Rodgers to 3 under for the round.