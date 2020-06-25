-
Patrick Reed finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Interviews
Patrick Reed on where his game is at prior to Travelers
Prior to the 2020 Travelers Championship, Patrick Reed talks about the work he’s put in during the break and his plans to continue pushing himself towards another win.
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Patrick Reed hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Reed finished his round tied for 65th at even par; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 8 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 7 under; and Sergio Garcia, Tyler Duncan, Phil Mickelson, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
On the par-4 first, Reed's 147 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 1 under for the round.
Reed got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Reed to even-par for the round.
