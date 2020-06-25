  • Patrick Cantlay shoots 4-under 66 in round one of the Travelers Championship

  • Prior to the 2020 Travelers Championship, Patrick Cantlay talks about the area he focuses most on in his swing.
    Interviews

    Patrick Cantlay discusses the secrets behind his swing prior to Travelers

    Prior to the 2020 Travelers Championship, Patrick Cantlay talks about the area he focuses most on in his swing.