Patrick Cantlay shoots 4-under 66 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 25, 2020
Interviews
Patrick Cantlay discusses the secrets behind his swing prior to Travelers
Prior to the 2020 Travelers Championship, Patrick Cantlay talks about the area he focuses most on in his swing.
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Patrick Cantlay hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Cantlay finished his round tied for 12th at 4 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 8 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 7 under; and Sergio Garcia, Tyler Duncan, Phil Mickelson, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
On the par-4 10th, Cantlay's 131 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Cantlay had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Cantlay reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Cantlay's 96 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Cantlay to 4 under for the round.
After a 309 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Cantlay chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 5 under for the round.
Cantlay got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cantlay to 4 under for the round.
