Michael Thompson delivers a bogey-free 6-under 64 in the first at the Travelers Championship
-
June 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Michael Thompson hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Thompson finished his round tied for 2nd at 6 under with Rory McIlroy and Keith Mitchell; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 7 under; and Russell Henley, Bryson DeChambeau, and Phil Mickelson are tied for 5th at 5 under.
At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Michael Thompson hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Michael Thompson to 1 under for the round.
After a 293 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Thompson chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Thompson had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to 3 under for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Thompson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Thompson's 146 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 6 under for the round.
