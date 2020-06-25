-
-
Michael Kim putts himself to an even-par first round of the Travelers Championship
-
June 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 25, 2020
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Michael Kim hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kim finished his round tied for 67th at even par; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 9 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 7 under; and Brian Stuard, Sergio Garcia, Tyler Duncan, Phil Mickelson, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
After a 302 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Michael Kim chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Michael Kim to 1 under for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Kim got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Kim to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Kim's 157 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to even for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.