Max Homa shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 25, 2020
Max Homa hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Homa finished his round tied for 88th at 1 over; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 9 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 7 under; and Brian Stuard, Sergio Garcia, Tyler Duncan, Phil Mickelson, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Homa had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 13th, Homa's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Homa hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 18th. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.
