In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Matthew Wolff hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Wolff finished his round tied for 31st at 2 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 7 under; Rory McIlroy, Keith Mitchell, and Michael Thompson are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Sergio Garcia, Tyler Duncan, Seung-Yul Noh, Brian Stuard, Tyler McCumber, Russell Henley, Shane Lowry, Bryson DeChambeau, and Phil Mickelson are tied for 5th at 5 under.

On the par-4 first, Matthew Wolff's 112 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matthew Wolff to 1 under for the round.

Wolff his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Wolff to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Wolff hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 443-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Wolff to 1 over for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Wolff hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 17th hole, Wolff had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wolff to 3 under for the round.

Wolff got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolff to 2 under for the round.