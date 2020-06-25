-
Matthew NeSmith finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Matthew NeSmith hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. NeSmith finished his round tied for 99th at even par Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 10 under, Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 8 under, and Rory McIlroy is in 3rd at 7 under.
On the par-4 12th, NeSmith's 132 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.
At the 434-yard par-4 first, NeSmith got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved NeSmith to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, NeSmith had a 85 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved NeSmith to even-par for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, NeSmith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, NeSmith hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 443-yard par-4 seventh. This moved NeSmith to even for the round.
