Matthew Fitzpatrick putts himself to an even-par first round of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Matthew Fitzpatrick hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Fitzpatrick finished his day tied for 107th at even par; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 10 under; Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Louis Oosthuizen, Seung-Yul Noh, Sergio Garcia, Tyler Duncan, Phil Mickelson, and Michael Thompson are tied for 5th at 6 under.
On the par-4 10th, Matthew Fitzpatrick's 151 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matthew Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Fitzpatrick hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 2 under for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Fitzpatrick got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Fitzpatrick's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Fitzpatrick hit his tee at the green on the 202-yard par-3 eighth, setting himself up for a long 31-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Fitzpatrick to even-par for the round.
