Matt Wallace shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Matt Wallace hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Wallace finished his round tied for 74th at even par; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 10 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 7 under; and Phil Mickelson, Michael Thompson, Sergio Garcia, and Tyler Duncan are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
On the 462-yard par-4 10th, Wallace had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wallace to 1 over for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Wallace had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wallace to even for the round.
Wallace got a bogey on the 341-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wallace to 1 over for the round.
After a 305 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Wallace chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wallace to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Wallace had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wallace to 1 under for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 ninth, Wallace had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wallace to even for the round.
