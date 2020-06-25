-
Matt Jones shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Matt Jones hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Jones finished his round in 77th at 4 over; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 6 under; Marc Leishman, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Michael Thompson, and Russell Henley are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Adam Long, Patrick Cantlay, Shane Lowry, Bryson DeChambeau, Tom Hoge, Brian Stuard, Sergio Garcia, Keith Mitchell, Tyler Duncan, Cameron Davis, Ryan Palmer, and Brandt Snedeker are tied for 7th at 4 under.
After a tee shot at the 158-yard par-3 11th green, Jones suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Jones at 1 over for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Jones hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Native Area. He eventually got on the green in 3 and had a two-putt bogey, bringing Jones to 2 over for the round.
After a 237 yard drive on the 420-yard par-4 17th, Jones chipped his fourth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Jones to 3 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Jones hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 444-yard par-4 18th. This moved Jones to 5 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Jones had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jones to 4 over for the round.
