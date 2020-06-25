Matt Every hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Every finished his round tied for 55th at even par; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 7 under; Michael Thompson is in 2nd at 6 under; and Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Russell Henley, and Brandt Snedeker are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Every reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Every to 1 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Every had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Every to even for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Every's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 443-yard par-4 seventh, Every got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Every to 2 over for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Every hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Every to 1 over for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th Every hit his tee shot 288 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Every to even-par for the round.