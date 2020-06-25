Martin Trainer hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Trainer finished his round in 155th at 7 over; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 10 under; Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Louis Oosthuizen, Seung-Yul Noh, Sergio Garcia, Tyler Duncan, Phil Mickelson, and Michael Thompson are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 158-yard par-3 11th, Trainer's tee shot went 162 yards to the left rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 13th, Trainer hit his 254 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Trainer to 2 over for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Trainer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trainer to 1 over for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Trainer's tee shot went 176 yards to the left side of the fairway, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 444-yard par-4 18th, Trainer chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Trainer to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Trainer had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Trainer to 2 over for the round.

On the 431-yard par-4 third, Trainer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trainer to 3 over for the round.

Trainer got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trainer to 4 over for the round.