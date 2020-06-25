In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Mark Hubbard hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hubbard finished his round tied for 55th at 2 under Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 10 under, Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 8 under, and Rory McIlroy is in 3rd at 7 under.

On the par-4 first, Hubbard's 146 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Hubbard chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, Hubbard had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hubbard to 3 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Hubbard got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Hubbard to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Hubbard hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 420-yard par-4 17th. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Hubbard's 135 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.