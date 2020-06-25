Marc Leishman hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Leishman finished his round tied for 12th at 4 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 9 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 7 under; and Brian Stuard, Sergio Garcia, Tyler Duncan, Phil Mickelson, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, Leishman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to 1 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Leishman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 171-yard par-3 16th, Leishman missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Leishman to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 17th hole, Leishman had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Leishman to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Leishman's 144 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Leishman had a 79 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Leishman to 5 under for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 431-yard par-4 third, Leishman chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Leishman to 4 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Leishman hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Leishman to 4 under for the round.