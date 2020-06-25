In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Mackenzie Hughes hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hughes finished his round in 1st at 10 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 7 under; and Seung-Yul Noh, Sergio Garcia, Tyler Duncan, Phil Mickelson, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Mackenzie Hughes missed the green on his first shot on the 158-yard par-3 second but had a chip in from 10 yards for birdie. This moved Mackenzie Hughes to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Hughes's 127 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 2 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Hughes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 3 under for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 16th, Hughes hit a tee shot 156 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hughes to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 17th hole, Hughes had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Hughes to 5 under for the round.

At the 444-yard par-4 18th, Hughes reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and put Hughes at 6 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Hughes's 104 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 7 under for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Hughes chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 8 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Hughes had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hughes to 9 under for the round.

Hughes hit his tee at the green on the 202-yard par-3 eighth, setting himself up for a long 31-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hughes to 10 under for the round.