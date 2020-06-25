-
Luke List shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Luke List hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. List finished his day tied for 126th at 1 over; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 10 under; Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Louis Oosthuizen, Seung-Yul Noh, Sergio Garcia, Tyler Duncan, Phil Mickelson, and Michael Thompson are tied for 5th at 6 under.
After a tee shot at the green on the 158-yard par-3 11th, List missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left List to even for the round.
After a 305 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 first, List chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved List to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, List had a 71 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved List to even-par for the round.
On the 431-yard par-4 third, List had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving List to 1 over for the round.
