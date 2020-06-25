-
Luke Donald shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Luke Donald hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Donald finished his round tied for 80th at 1 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 10 under; Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Louis Oosthuizen, Seung-Yul Noh, Sergio Garcia, Tyler Duncan, Phil Mickelson, and Michael Thompson are tied for 5th at 6 under.
After a 277 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Donald chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Donald to 1 under for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Donald hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Donald to 1 under for the round.
At the 444-yard par-4 18th, Donald got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Donald to even-par for the round.
Donald got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Donald to 1 over for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Donald hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Donald to even for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Donald's 143 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Donald to 1 under for the round.
