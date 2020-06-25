-
Lucas Glover putts well in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
In the opening round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Lucas Glover makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Lucas Glover hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Glover finished his round tied for 17th at 4 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 10 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 8 under; and Viktor Hovland and Rory McIlroy are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
On the par-4 10th, Lucas Glover's 133 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lucas Glover to 1 under for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Glover hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 2 under for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Glover had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Glover to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Glover had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Glover to 4 under for the round.
Glover hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 18th. This moved Glover to 4 under for the round.
