In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Lucas Bjerregaard hit 5 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Bjerregaard finished his round tied for 44th at 1 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 7 under; Rory McIlroy, Keith Mitchell, and Michael Thompson are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Brian Stuard, Sergio Garcia, Patrick Cantlay, Shane Lowry, Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson, and Russell Henley are tied for 5th at 5 under.

At the 462-yard par-4 10th, Lucas Bjerregaard's tee shot went 253 yards to the native area, his second shot went 111 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his approach went 86 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Lucas Bjerregaard to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Bjerregaard chipped in his fourth from 5 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Bjerregaard at 1 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Bjerregaard had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bjerregaard to even-par for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 16th, Bjerregaard hit a tee shot 157 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bjerregaard to 1 under for the round.

Bjerregaard got a bogey on the 420-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bjerregaard to even for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Bjerregaard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bjerregaard to 1 under for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Bjerregaard got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Bjerregaard to even-par for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Bjerregaard hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bjerregaard to 1 under for the round.