Louis Oosthuizen hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Oosthuizen finished his round tied for 5th at 6 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 10 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 8 under; and Viktor Hovland and Rory McIlroy are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Oosthuizen had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Oosthuizen's 98 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Oosthuizen had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Oosthuizen to 3 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Oosthuizen hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Oosthuizen's 82 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 5 under for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Oosthuizen chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 420-yard par-4 17th hole, Oosthuizen had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 6 under for the round.