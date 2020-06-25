-
Lanto Griffin putts well in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Lanto Griffin hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Griffin finished his round tied for 12th at 4 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 8 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 7 under; and Sergio Garcia, Tyler Duncan, Phil Mickelson, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, Lanto Griffin had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lanto Griffin to 1 under for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Griffin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.
On the 444-yard par-4 18th, Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 1 under for the round.
After a 323 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Griffin chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Griffin's 145 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Griffin had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Griffin to 4 under for the round.
