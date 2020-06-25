Kyoung-Hoon Lee hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Lee finished his round tied for 79th at 1 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 10 under; Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Louis Oosthuizen, Seung-Yul Noh, Sergio Garcia, Tyler Duncan, Phil Mickelson, and Michael Thompson are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 411-yard par-4 12th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 1 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Lee had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lee to even for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 16th, Lee hit a tee shot 157 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to even-par for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 17th hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Lee had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 443-yard par-4 seventh, Lee went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.