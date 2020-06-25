-
Kyle Stanley comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Kyle Stanley hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Stanley finished his round tied for 74th at 1 under Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 10 under, Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 8 under, and Rory McIlroy is in 3rd at 7 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Kyle Stanley hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 443-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Kyle Stanley to 1 over for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Stanley hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stanley to even for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 12th, Stanley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stanley to 1 over for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th Stanley hit his tee shot 295 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Stanley to even-par for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 171-yard par-3 16th, Stanley missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Stanley to even for the round.
After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Stanley had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stanley to 1 under for the round.
