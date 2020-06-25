-
Kevin Tway shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Kevin Tway hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Tway finished his round tied for 136th at 2 over; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 10 under; Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Louis Oosthuizen, Seung-Yul Noh, Sergio Garcia, Tyler Duncan, Phil Mickelson, and Michael Thompson are tied for 5th at 6 under.
After a drive to the native area on the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, Tway chipped in his fourth from 17 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Tway at even for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Tway reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th, Tway had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to even-par for the round.
Tway got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to 1 over for the round.
On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Tway had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Tway to 3 over for the round.
At the 443-yard par-4 seventh, Tway reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Tway at 2 over for the round.
