Kevin Streelman hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Streelman finished his round tied for 17th at 4 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 10 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 8 under; and Viktor Hovland and Rory McIlroy are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

After a tee shot at the green on the 158-yard par-3 11th, Streelman missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Streelman to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Streelman had a 73 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Streelman hit an approach shot from 243 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 17th hole, Streelman chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Streelman to 3 under for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Streelman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 4 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Streelman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to 3 under for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Streelman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 4 under for the round.